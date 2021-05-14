Top 5 baby name favourites revealed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter There's a mix of royal, modern and famous names on the list!

We're all getting excited here at HELLO! for the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child, a little girl due very soon.

Of course, there is much talk about the name the royal couple will choose for their second child and the latest odds point to one very special monkier, close to dad Harry's heart.

Betfair have announced that the current favourite name is Diana, with odds of 4/1. What an amazing tribute it would be for Archie's sister to be named after her late grandmother Princess Diana.

MORE: Radiant new royal mothers: 10 most beautiful photographs of all time

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan reveal baby's gender on Oprah

The second most popular moniker is Allegra at 11/1, followed by Isabella at 12/1 and Phillippa at 12/1 – a name that would pay homage to Harry's late grandfather Prince Philip.

Coming in at number five is the pretty name Maya, which means 'illusion' or 'magic'. The name Diana means 'heavenly' or 'divine', so this choice would have both a beautiful etymology and a deep family significance.

MORE: The baby names most likely to make your child an influencer - and some are royal!

The late Princess Diana

Other sweet names which made the list are Molly at 14/1, Grace at 16/1 and Ivy at 20/1. Some rather unusual suggestions include Artemis, Elanor and Jeannie.

There are some famous names to bet on as well, such as Kamala at 16/1, after the US Vice President Kamala Harris; Doria, which is Meghan's mother's with odds of 25/1; and even Melania is in there, after Melania Trump at 200/1.

Duchess Meghan with her mother Doria on her wedding day

While Harry and Meghan have not spoken publicly about their favourite baby name choices, it's likely that they could choose a middle name that pays tribute to the royal family.

MORE: The best maternity brands for pregnant women this summer

Harry and Meghan present baby Archie to the world

The couple's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on 6 May 2019. The name Archie (sometimes used as a shortening of the name Archibald or Arthur) means true and bold, while Harrison was chosen in tribute to dad Harry, meaning Harry's son.

Meghan's due date is not known, but judging by the timing of her pregnancy announcement on Valentine's Day, she is expected to give birth in June or July.