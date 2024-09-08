The late Queen's sweetest moments as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother

The Queen was known for her close relationships with all of her family, and away from her royal duties, enjoyed spending time with them, be it on special occasions, annual holidays such as her summer break in Balmoral or horse rides in her grounds at Windsor Castle.
Below, we celebrate Elizabeth II's life as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with some memorable pictures…
1/8
Early motherhood
Elizabeth II was a doting mother to her four children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward over the years. She gave birth to all of her children at home and was the first royal woman to welcome a child with her husband present.
Charles and Anne were just three and one when their mother became Queen on 6 February 1952.
2/8
Family of six
The late Queen was almost a decade into her reign when she welcomed her third child, Prince Andrew, and then her fourth, Prince Edward, in 1964. She was able to balance her role between the monarchy and motherhood more evenly.
3/8
First grandchild
The late Queen became a grandmother in November 1977 with the birth of her first grandchild, Peter Phillips. Cameras caught a touching moment between Princess Anne and Her Late Majesty at Peter's christening.
4/8
William and Harry
A young Prince William and Prince Harry with their grandmother at the polo in 1987. The youngsters would often join the late Queen for afternoon tea when they weren't away at boarding school and have spoken about their summers at Balmoral with fondness.
5/8
Sense of humour
Even during more formal occasions with her family, the late Queen's mischievous sense of humour and wit shone through, such as at her grandson Prince Harry's passing-out parade from Sandhurst in 2006.
6/8
Monarch and heir
A kiss for his mama at the polo! At the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, Charles paid homage to his mother, who he called, "Your Majesty, Mummy", telling crowds: "You have been with us in our difficult times. And you bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy and happiness."
He added: "Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother."
7/8
Extended family
The late Queen and late Prince Philip surrounded by their children, grandchildren and extended family as they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007.
8/8
Gan Gan
Elizabeth became a great-grandmother in 2010 with the arrival of Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughter, Savannah. Affectionately known as Gan Gan to the 12 great-grandchildren she met (Princess Eugenie welcomed baby Ernest in 2023), she particularly enjoyed spending time with the young royals at her Scottish residence. The Princess of Wales took this sweet snap of the late Queen with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral in 2022.
