Queen Elizabeth II's sweetest moments as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in photos
Queen Elizabeth II's sweetest moments as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in photos

The late Queen's sweetest moments as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother

Her Late Majesty passed away on 8 September 2022

Queen Elizabeth II with her children© Getty
It's been two years since Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and we're sure many of you are missing the late monarch just as much as we are at HELLO! 

Elizabeth II was born on 21 April 1926 and during her 96 years, Her Majesty became a mother of four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. She was also a grandmother to eight grandchildren and a great-grandmother of 12.

The Queen was known for her close relationships with all of her family, and away from her royal duties, enjoyed spending time with them, be it on special occasions, annual holidays such as her summer break in Balmoral or horse rides in her grounds at Windsor Castle.

WATCH: The late Queen's finest family moments

Below, we celebrate Elizabeth II's life as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with some memorable pictures…

1/8

Queen Elizabeth sitting with her children, Charles and Anne and a royal corgi in the garden of Balmoral Castle in Scotland in 1952© Getty

Early motherhood

Elizabeth II was a doting mother to her four children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward over the years. She gave birth to all of her children at home and was the first royal woman to welcome a child with her husband present. 

Charles and Anne were just three and one when their mother became Queen on 6 February 1952.

2/8

The Queen, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Prince Andrew looking at a baby Prince Edward in a pram© Keystone

Family of six

The late Queen was almost a decade into her reign when she welcomed her third child, Prince Andrew, and then her fourth, Prince Edward, in 1964. She was able to balance her role between the monarchy and motherhood more evenly.

3/8

Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter, Princess Anne and grandson, Peter Phillips at the baby boy's christening on 12th December 1977.© Getty

First grandchild

The late Queen became a grandmother in November 1977 with the birth of her first grandchild, Peter Phillips. Cameras caught a touching moment between Princess Anne and Her Late Majesty at Peter's christening. 

4/8

The Queen watches the polo with William and Harry in the royal box© Getty

William and Harry

A young Prince William and Prince Harry with their grandmother at the polo in 1987. The youngsters would often join the late Queen for afternoon tea when they weren't away at boarding school and have spoken about their summers at Balmoral with fondness.  

5/8

Queen Elizabeth smiles at Prince Harry at passing out parade© Getty

Sense of humour

Even during more formal occasions with her family, the late Queen's mischievous sense of humour and wit shone through, such as at her grandson Prince Harry's passing-out parade from Sandhurst in 2006.

6/8

Monarch and heir© Getty Images

Monarch and heir

A kiss for his mama at the polo! At the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, Charles paid homage to his mother, who he called, "Your Majesty, Mummy", telling crowds: "You have been with us in our difficult times. And you bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy and happiness."

He added: "Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother."

7/8

Royals Celebrate Queen & Duke of Edinburgh Wedding Anniversary© Getty

Extended family

The late Queen and late Prince Philip surrounded by their children, grandchildren and extended family as they celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007.

8/8

The late Queen pictured with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral© The Princess of Wales

Gan Gan

​Elizabeth became a great-grandmother in 2010 with the arrival of Peter and Autumn Phillips' daughter, Savannah. Affectionately known as Gan Gan to the 12 great-grandchildren she met (Princess Eugenie welcomed baby Ernest in 2023), she particularly enjoyed spending time with the young royals at her Scottish residence. The Princess of Wales took this sweet snap of the late Queen with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral in 2022.

