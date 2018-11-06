Video: The chicest royal wedding mother-of-the-brides - from Sarah Ferguson to Doria Ragland and Carole Middleton These mothers know how to steal the show

In October for the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Sarah Ferguson made her return to the royal family’s inner circle – and she looked stunning in a virudescent Emma Louise dress which was teamed with a fabulously kooky matching hat. Doria Ragland wowed at the royal wedding in May, wearing an embroidered Oscar De La Renta day dress and coat. At the wedding of Prince William and Kate, Carole Middleton wore a beautiful icy blue Catherine Walker ensemble with delicate embroidery around the cuffs. For more stunning mother-of-the-bride looks, see the video below.

Mother of the royal bride style

