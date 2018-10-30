The special reason behind Doria Ragland's royal wedding outfit - and it's all thanks to Meghan Markle! Meghan Markle's mother looked lovely in a chic Oscar de la Renta number

It may have been Meghan Markle's big day, but that didn't stop the world from noticing how wonderful her mother, Doria Ragland, looked when she arrived at St George's Chapel. The proud mother-of-the-bride turned heads in a stunning dress and matching coat by Oscar de la Renta, which was made in a striking pale green hue. Five months on from the royal wedding, designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia - the co-creative directors of the brand - confessed that the Duchess of Sussex wanted her mum to wear something meaningful to them both. "She wanted to have an American designer represented in the royal wedding because she's American," Fernando told Buro Middle East.

When asked what it was like getting approached, the designer replied: "Yeah that was a very exciting phone call. Meghan Markle's assistant sent us an email one night and said, 'She would like to speak to you guys about something,' and this was a few months before the royal wedding so that was quite an alarming email to receive." He added: "I was like, there's no way she doesn't have her wedding dress figured out yet but it wasn't that and it was a very pleasant phone call."

Shortly after their call with the Duchess, the pair flew to Los Angeles to meet Doria, who had "brought us snacks to the fitting." Heaping praise on Doria, Laura remarked: "She's so sweet. Her snacks were so cute too." Of the process to create the outfit, Fernando explained: "We had a few months, it was enough time. We gave her two options, given the weather and she went with the pistachio colour." There's no denying that Meghan wanted the very best for her mum Doria. The former actress was raised by the yoga instructor in LA, with Meghan previously describing her mother as a "free-spirited, clinical therapist."

