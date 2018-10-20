Is this what Kate Middleton does with her maternity clothing? Thrifty Kate strikes again

The Duchess of Cambridge is known as the queen of recycling and it seems no outfits go to waste in her household – even her maternity wear! While Kate has re-worn various of her pregnancy clothes while she was expecting Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duchess has also lent some of her pieces to her mother Carole Middleton.

Carole, 63, was pictured out and about in London on Friday, beating the autumn chill in a bright red coat by Boden. Fashion fans were quick to notice that the £220 bold number actually belonged to Kate, who wore it back in January when she was six months pregnant with baby Louis.

Kate wore her red Boden coat in January when she was six months pregnant

At the time, the Duchess was carrying out an engagement at Great Ormond Street Hospital. Kate looked radiant in the structured coat that has ruffles on the collar, pockets and sleeves, pairing it with a peach-coloured dress. And given how chic and ultra-feminine the Boden piece is, we can't blame Carole for wanting to borrow it!

Mum Carole Middleton was pictured wearing it on Friday

The glam grandma was pictured wearing Kate's clothing as she paid a visit to her other daughter Pippa Middleton's home in Chelsea. Pippa has just given birth to her first child – a baby boy whose name has yet to be revealed – and Carole looked delighted to see her new grandson. Photos obtained by the Mail Online showed Carole picking up parcels that were left outside Pippa's home. Among them were some personalised baby gifts and a luxury hamper filled to the brim with goodies.

Pippa, 35, chose to deliver her son at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital – the same private unit where Kate welcomed all three of her children. The fitness columnist and her husband James Matthews are reported to have left the hospital on Tuesday evening, using a side door to shun the spotlight. Just hours before, Pippa's younger brother James Middleton was pictured visiting the new mum in hospital.

