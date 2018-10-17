The special jewel Sarah Ferguson wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding - and no one noticed A touching tribute

Sarah, Duchess of York certainly stole the show at her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding last week. From her stunning green dress to her gold trimmed hat, she looked the best she has ever looked. We loved her choice of accessories that had extra special meaning - there was definitely a theme throughout her chosen items. In particular, we can't believe we missed her gorgeous bracelet - which was gold and had 'Eugenie' embossed on one side and 'Beatrice' on the other, highlighted with diamonds. Although she has worn the heartwarming piece on numerous occasions, the wedding day of her youngest child is the ideal time to wear it and pay tribute to her newlywed offspring.

Sarah paid tribute to her daughter through her jewellery at the royal wedding

The mother-of-two also carried a clutch bag that had a very sweet touch. The nude vintage Manolo Blahnik arm candy belonged to her mother Susan Barrantes, who carried it at her own wedding when she married Prince Andrew. The mother-of-the-bride looked overjoyed during the nuptials as she sat next to her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice.

The 29-year-old looked equally as fabulous, stunning onlookers in her deep purple outfit by high-end brand Ralph & Russo. She also wore a headband in the same shade, grey high heels, a box clutch, and added a gold brooch in the shape of a bumblebee – a possible reference to her nickname, B.

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew had numerous outfit changes throughout the celebration - on Saturday evening she sported a simple silk dress with defining waist detail and a tailored panel at the bust in a pea green. Then, on Monday whilst at the Royal Lodge, Sarah shared a snap of her third and final outfit - a pale blue dress and coordinating leather jacket. Designed by Jad Ghandour, it had a fitted neckline and pleated midi skirt. Over the top she wore a stormy blue leather jacket with chunky buttons.

