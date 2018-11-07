Prince Christian of Hanover’s wife Alessandra de Osma stuns in daring wrap gown Doesn’t she look great?

Prince Christian of Hanover’s wife Alessandra de Osma looked every inch the princess as she enjoyed a night at the theatre on Tuesday. The royal turned heads in a black ankle-length gown that featured a daring wrap skirt to watch the play El Cascanueces during Gala Teatro Real 2018 in Madrid.

Alessandra’s monochrome dress featured white sleeves and a neckline that was embroidered with delicate pearls and beading, with a black satin bustier and skirt that cinched in her waist to perfection. Complementing the look, Alessandra wore a pair of black drop earrings, embellished court shoe heels and a pink clutch bag to add a pop of colour. The recently-crowned princess also carried a faux fur stole over her arm for when the temperature dropped.

Alessandra de Osma attended the theatre in Madrid on Tuesday

The Peruvian beauty has become known for her flawless style choices since joining Hanover’s royal family. Alessandra married Prince Christian in an intimate civil ceremony in London in late 2017, but enjoyed a more lavish affair in March in Alessandra’s native country of Peru, where they first met in 2005.

Of course, Alessandra was a beautiful bride in a long-sleeved, high-neck lace gown by Spanish designer Jorge Vázquez. She accessorised the look with the Hanover Floral Tiara that was previously worn by Princess Caroline of Monaco and her sister-in-law Ekaterina Malyshev.

Alessandra is married to Prince Christian of Hanover

The 'I dos' were said yet again at the century-old Basilica San Pedro in Lima. A glittering collection of guests turned up for the happy occasion, most surprisingly including Princess Caroline’s estranged husband Prince Ernst August, the head of the House of Hanover. The 64-year-old unexpectedly traveled to Lima for the couple’s religious ceremony along with Christian's mother Chantal Hochuli. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and model Kate Moss were also in attendance!

The magical evening ceremony came after the pair were officially wed at the Chelsea and Westminster registry office back in November 2017. At the wedding, the prince had some of his royal family on hand including: Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi with his wife Tatiana and Charlotte Casiraghi with boyfriend Dimitri Rassam.

