Queen Rania just stepped out wearing this celebrity favourite designer

Is there a new celebrity 'It' designer on the block? On Tuesday, ITV released first look pictures from upcoming magic extravaganza We Are Most Amused and Amazed, which is airing on 13 November to coincide with Prince Charles's 70th birthday celebrations, showing Cheryl wearing a daring asymmetric red dress by Russian designer Ulyana Segeenko. And on Monday, Queen Rania of Jordan stepped out in a gorgeous glittery midi dress by the same designer while appearing in Berlin to present an award to German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Rania's frock is a gorgeous blend of grey and mauve, interwoven with gold metallic thread. It features a pleated skirt, nipped-in waist, bell sleeves and a ruffled collar for just the right amount of femininity. She teamed it with a dramatic pair of patent stiletto shoes with multiple straps, and ore her hair pulled back off her face with a pair of statement hoop earrings to finish the look off. She went for a glamorous makeup look consisting of smokey eyes and bronzed cheeks.

Cheryl's dress featured a sweetheart neckline, an asymmetric sleeve, a gathered waist and a striking asymmetric hem slashed all the way up to the thigh. Cheryl teamed the daring dress with towering red Christian Louboutin platform sandals and added a silver diamond choker and matching bracelet. The designer has also dressed the likes of Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and top model, Natalia Vodianova, and we're expecting this impressive list to grow substantially in the near-future!

Rania was Berlin, Germany to present Angela Merkel with the Golden Victoria Honorary Award for Political Leadership at the Association of German Magazine Publishers (VDZ) Publishers' Night. The Jordanian monarch made a speech praising the German leader for her handling of the refugee crisis, terror attacks and financial instability.

