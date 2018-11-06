Sophie Wessex wears elegant navy coat for a service of Remembrance in London The countess always looks the epitome of elegance

The Countess of Wessex looked the epitome of elegance in London on Tuesday morning as she attended a remembrance service for officers who lost their lives in World World One. Sophie, who is the wife of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, looked demure and elegant wearing a classic navy dress coat. Mid-length, the silhouette was incredibly flattering with a button-up fastening that cinched in at the waist. A matching navy dress was just visible underneath the coat but her gorgeous suede pointed court shoes were on full display. She accessorised with a poppy badge to mark the commemoration and a purple snakeskin clutch that featured glitzy gold detailing. She also wore a beautiful chain necklace.

For her beauty look, the 53-year-old pinned her hair back in a beautiful up-do which was swept to the side and pinned at the nape of her neck. Her makeup was ultra subtle with warm skin, a little blush, a swipe of rose lipstick to match her natural colour and fluttery lashes.

A natural style icon, it's been a stylish few months for Sophie who was last seen entertaining the King and Queen of the Netherlands back in October. During their state visit, which saw the royals visit the HMS Belfast, HMS Zeeland and a Marine Demonstration, she looked sensation in a blue satin coat with lace detailing. She paired the look with killer accessories including a beautiful costume hat and show-stopping earrings that were reminiscent of art deco design. Earlier that month she was also photographed rocking the same Penelope Chilvers boots as the Duchess of Cambridge and just as elegantly, we'll add.