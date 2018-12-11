We can't believe that Princess Diana's ball gown was found in a secondhand shop Who would have thought it?

It's amazing what you can find in charity shops these days! A stunning dress that had belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales was found in a secondhand shop.The jaw-dropping banquet gown was spotted in a Hereford dress store in 1996 by a seller who planned to wear it to a local hunt ball - but changed her mind as the outfit was a little too grand. What a problem to have, eh? The seller was aware that the dress had been previously owned by Prince Charles's former wife, but didn't actually realise its significance. The dress was pretty special because Diana had worn the evening gown - which was by Emanuel - to a 1986 state banquet in Bahrain and teamed it with the glittering Spencer tiara - an iconic piece from her family.

This Emanuel dress was found in a second hand shop

The dress was later sold at auction for more than £155,000 and fashion and antiques auctioneer Kerry Taylor said of the gown: "It was an iconic dress, the dresses Diana wore created a huge amount of interest and this is one of the most beautiful." Kerry also lifted the lid about the atmosphere when the dress was being bid on, and wow, it sounds like a lot of tension. Describing it as "really fierce" there was a mix of private buyers vying with institutions and collectors, but it was actually purchased by an unnamed overseas museum.

The seller only realised she had bought something special when she saw the dress while watching a recent documentary about the princess, and re-discovered it carefully folded in a box in the bottom of her wardrobe.

The seller also bought a jacket worn by Diana - a Chelsea Design Co number - made from smart navy wool. The blazer was an item that the princess slipped on when away from royal duties. Well, we would love to take a peep in that cupboard that's for sure!

