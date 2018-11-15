Duchess Kate's polka dot dress is almost exactly like Princess Diana's Did Kate pay tribute to her late mother-in-law with her outfit choice?

The royal family looked the picture of happiness as they posed for Prince Charles' 70th birthday portrait on 5 September at Clarence House. Released on Monday to celebrate his landmark year, the heir and his children and grandchildren coordinated their outfits in a chic blend of navy, black and white. Duchess Kate's gorgeous polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich with white collar was stunning – we first saw the outfit on Duchess Meghan's former Suits co-stars, Abigail Spencer, at her and Harry's wedding. However, there's another famous royal who once wore a very similar dress, and that's Kate's late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales.

Yes, way back in October 1985, Princess Diana posed for photographers in her sitting room at her home in Kensington Palace with her Lady-in-Waiting and Private Secretary Anne Beckwith-Smith. Just like Kate's dress, Diana's outfit featured small white polka dots on a dark fabric, with a large white collar. The ladies' certainly share a similar sense of style. Even more poignant is that the Duchess wore Diana's sapphire earrings for Charles' birthday photographs – a touching tribute to the absent family member.

MORE: All the times Kate Middleton has paid tribute to Princess Diana

This isn't the first time that the mum-of-three has worn a similar outfit to the late Princess Diana. In October 2018, Kate stepped out in a £700 grey blazer by label Smythe, which was strikingly similar to a coat Diana was once pictured wearing on holiday in Scotland.

MORE: Wait until you see the back of Princess Eugenie's second wedding dress - it's out of this world

Loading the player...

Diana and Kate were also style twins in their Lindo Wing photographs at St Mary's Hospital in London when they presented their newborn babies to the world. In 1982, Diana wore a green and white spotted dress by Catherine Walker for the photos with baby William, while Kate chose an empire line, polka dot blue frock for her first appearance as a mum.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.