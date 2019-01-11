Meghan Markle just wore a daring fashion item no other royal has stepped out in, EVER Who would have thought it?

The Duchess of Sussex looked immaculate - and not to mention glowing - on Thursday as she stepped out at the Smart Works HQ in London. The stunning wife of Prince Harry covered her growing baby bump a black dress by Hatch (which she first wore on a visit to King's College in 2018) a camel coat by Oscar de la Renta and jazzy, cow-print shoes by Gianvito Rossi. Meghan wore her trademark raven hair tied back in a sleek bun and we could clearly see her earrings which were extremely unique. Known as 'crawlers' or 'climbers' the £315 gems were by Kimai are very on-trend as they graduate up the ear, with a chain, giving the illusion that one is wearing three earrings in a row.

Meghan wore 'crawler' earrings at Smart Works HQ

The former Suits star is a huge fan of all types of jewellery - in particular, dainty-style gems. As well as loving high street jewellery that is affordable, she is also partial to a treat or two, and during the royal tour of Australia, Meghan wore a whopping £58,000 of jewellery. One of her favourite brands she often turns to is Birks.

£315, Kimai

The Canadian jewellery house designed the Rosée du Matin White Gold Flex Wrap Bracelet Meghan owns, which sells for £1992.64. She also loves the 'Bee Chic' range, and has worn two versions of the Bee Chic Stud Earrings and the Stackable Bee Chic Ring, which set her back £2341.

Also during the tour, Meghan teamed her caped Fijian blue gown by Safiyaa with a pair of glittering diamond chandelier earrings, which were said at the time to have been 'borrowed' from a royal family member.

When the royal family gathered for Prince Charles' 70th birthday gala in November, the large diamond studs with three strands of dazzling gems were back in the 37-year-old's ears as she and Harry arrived at Buckingham Palace and they're by haute couture jewellery house Butani.

