The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible on Thursday morning as she visited Smart Works, one of her newly announced patronages. Smart Works is a charity that helps long term, unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and turn around their lives. The stunning wife of Prince Harry sported her growing - but neat - baby bump in a gorgeous new outfit which consisted of a black dress by Hatch, a camel coat by Oscar de la Renta and jazzy, cow-print shoes. She wore her trademark raven hair tied back in a sleek bun and subtle makeup accentuated her stunning features. The royal looked in great spirits as she arrived and she smiled happily at waiting photographers.

During the action-packed morning, Meghan, 37, met with staff members, and heard all about the work that the organisation does. The royal also met with women who have benefited from the charity’s support and heard about their experiences in finding employment after the programme.

The former Suits star then helped the ladies in finding outfits for women attending their second dressing, and she also sat in on interview coaching and preparation. The charity has an incredible success rate - 60% of women go on to get a job following their visit to Smart Works. As well as providing high quality clothes for job interviews, beneficiaries also have access to one-to-one interview training and are given the opportunity to join the Smart Works Network itself.

Earlier that morning, it was announced by Kensington Palace that the royal will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated with - including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. She will be patron of The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities, as well as Smart Works and Mayhew.

