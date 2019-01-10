Meghan Markle picks a coat from Kate Middleton's favourite high street store for personal styling session Great minds think alike!

The Duchess of Sussex looked blooming gorgeous on Thursday as she headed to the Smart Works Centre to greet women who have benefited from the charity's support system. The charity helps vulnerable and long-term unemployed women back into work through coaching and clothes. Meghan, 37, played stylist to two ladies, helping them pick some fabulous ensembles from rails of fabulous items. Patsy Wardally, 55, from East London - who had been out of work for 16 years - spoke to HELLO! and said: "It was so exhilarating to meet the Duchess. She picked out a Hobbs cape, a pair of earrings, a bracelet and a handbag for me. She chose things that were fantastic and now I feel much more confident and more beautiful." The Duchess of Cambridge has worn Hobbs on numerous occasions - and in particular loves the brand's tailored coats.

Meghan helped pick out clothes for the ladies at Smart Works

We loved the former Suit's star's latest incredible outfit - a chic black, crew-neck dress from Hatch, a camel coat by Oscar de La Renta and 'Felicity' earrings from ethical jewellery brand Kimai. We particularly enjoyed the Duchess's cow-print high heel shoes too, which were from Gianvito Rossi.

WATCH: Meghan arrives at Smart Works

The Duchess first visited Smart Works last March before the royal wedding, and has been back five times since. Chair and Co-Founder Lady Juliet Hughes-Halley said: "She's been to see us privately a number of times and was very hands-on, not just with the clothes but with the interviews. She has fantastic empathy and has been helping to coach some of our clients. She's a natural and has already made a big difference."

Meghan - who is pregnant with her first child - said: "It's not just donating your clothes and seeing where they land but really being part of each others’ success stories as women. It’s not just hand-me-downs, it’s saying 'OK this is the blazer that I wore that helped me land that interview and I want this to be the piece that helps this woman have that part of her story' so to know as a woman coming in that you have so many other women believing in you on all the next phases, it's this piece that makes it so special."

