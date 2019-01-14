Zara Tindall looks blooming lovely in the floral dress of dreams - and you're going to love her bag The wife of Mike Tindall steps out in another wardrobe gem

Zara Tindall wowed Australia last week during the Magic Millions Polo Tournament in a variety of gorgeous outfits that we would love to hang up in our wardrobe ASAP. On Saturday, the royal pulled out all the stops as she watched a number of races with husband Mike at the Gold Coast Turf Club. Zara, 37, decided to inject a bit of colour into her look - stepping out in a black dress that was emblazoned with red and white flowers. The frock had an on-trend funnel neckline and a flirty, mini hem. She added grey high heel stiletto shoes with perspex detail and topped her blonde hair with a pretty floral crown. We particularly loved her red bag - which was from high end designer Kate Spade and had pearls stitched on the front. You can still buy it online too - and it will set you back £126.

Zara looked stunning in her floral dress and crown combo

The night before, mother-of-two Zara went to the Magic Millions Carnival and wowed photographers in a silky black shirt dress and funky black Alaia caged high heels. The blonde beauty buttoned the collared dress right to the top, and kept her accessories to the bare minimum, only adding cute drop-earrings and an oversized nude clutch bag. With her hair styled in her favourite style - a simple bun - and her makeup soft with a glossy lip, it was a gorgeous look on the pretty royal.

Zara's bag is by Kate Spade

Although we have loved seeing Zara work her glam evening attire - she always rocks the causal look very well indeed. Embracing the hot weather on Tuesday, Zara did the impossible - made top-to-toe white look effortlessly chic.

Sporting a casual look which consisted of a sleeveless white blouse, white jeans and trainers, she added a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, and looked in great spirits as she posed on the beach with Australian rugby player Billy Slater.

