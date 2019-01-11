Zara Tindall's latest party outfit is just as gorgeous as the last – see her stunning silk dress Aussie life suits you, Zara…

Zara Tindall's Australian wardrobe has wowed us once again! The royal continued her trip down under with an appearance at a cocktail party to celebrate the opening of the Magic Millions Carnival – and looked completely gorgeous in a silky black shirt dress and killer Alaia cut-out heels. Love. Buttoning the chic collared dress right to the top, she kept the look super simple with minimal accessories, besides some pretty drop-earrings and an oversized nude clutch bag. And with her hair up in a simple bun and her makeup soft with a glossy lip, we reckon this is one of our favourite looks on the beautiful Zara. Scroll down to see the picture...

It's unknown where the pretty shirt dress is from, though the mother-of-two's shoes are a statement pair by high-end designer Alaia, with stand-out laser-cut details. The exact pair are from a previous season and are now sold out, but would probably have cost somewhere around £700.

This isn't Zara's first fashion-wow moment since touching down in Australia, either – she went for a boho look at the Magic Millions Polo Tournament earlier in the trip, when she chose to wear a lace, tiered mini dress by one of her favourite brands White Label Noba. Like the Duchess of Sussex, who also visited Australia on a recent royal tour, it looks like Zara has opted to wear local designers as much as possible.

It's not all party frocks and cocktail dresses, however, since the talented royal has been competing in equestrian events during her time on the Gold Coast, as well as doing some promotional work with her brand partnerships. On another occasion, she was spotted looking chic and casual in head-to-toe white for a photoshoot on the beach. Loving your work, Zara!

