Zara Tindall just wore a dress from Holly Willoughby's favourite shop The mother-of-two looks stunning!

Zara Tindall looked fabulous on Wednesday as she attended the royals annual pre-Christmas lunch which was hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace. The 37-year-old was pictured entering the palace looking glowing and radiant in a stunning red and white patterned dress. The stunning frock was by Maje - a luxury online store loved by an abundance of celebrities, including Michelle Keegan, Christine Lampard and Holly Willoughby. Known as the Rocker Pleated dress, the design had a boat neckline, long sleeves and a funky flared cut. Originally priced at £209, it is currently on sale for £162.70 - but be quick, it's selling out fast!

Zara looked gorgeous at the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch

The festive bash was quite the stylish affair, with members of the royal family looking their absolute best. The Duchess of Sussex arrived first, wowing onlookers in a black and green floral ruffle neck dress by Erdem which she first wore in 2015. The pregnant royal accessorised with diamond stud earrings by Cartier and wore her raven tresses down in a sleek and straight style. Meghan's makeup looked looked fresh, on-point with lots of shimmering highlighter.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived next, waving at cameras through the car window. Prince William's wife sported her famous voluminous blow dry and wore a pink silk dress with a pussybow neckline by Stella McCartney which she first wore in 2011.

We last the saw Zara in November when she celebrated Prince Charles celebrated 70th birthday. Looking as glamorous as ever, the royal wore her trademark blonde locks in a loose chignon which gave us total bridal vibes. It's the ideal design to sport at a wedding as it is simple, fuss-free, but undoubtedly chic.

She wore her hair in the same style at Princess Eugenie's wedding - sweeping her mane into a bun which was held in place with a silver fascinator. Makeup artist Alisia Ristevski let Zara's natural beauty shine through, using a nude lip gloss, hint of eyeliner and eye shadow and a base of foundation and concealer.