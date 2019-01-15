The one detail about Meghan Markle's red coat we bet you missed Cover up like a royal...

The Duchess of Sussex wowed the waiting crowds on Monday morning, in the colour block outfit of dreams. Rocking regal tones of red and purple, we loved her striking mauve dress by Babaton by Aritizia which she teamed with a red coat by Sentaler. The coat had a large lapel, graduated detail at the cuffs and if it looks familiar to you, that's because the 37-year-old wore the same design - but in cream - on Christmas Day in 2017! It was the pregnant royal's first Christmas with the royal family and she teamed it with a Chloe Pixi bag, Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots, and a dress by Club Monaco. Meghan, 37, must love the smart cut of the coat, which has a tie-waist belt and lovely tailored fit - hence why she has it in two colours. Plus, she is clearly following the classic fashion rule - if you like a design of an item, purchase it in every colour! Made from baby alpaca wool, the chic number will set you back £986 on the company's website.

We loved Meghan's red Sentaler coat

The royal's handbag of choice that she carried in Merseyside was a fabulous Gabriela Hearst Nina bag, which was made in tan leather.

The Duches wore the same design in cream in 2017

The glam arm candy costs a jaw-dropping £1695 and mother-to-be Meghan has the same number in racing green, which she sported on a visit to Sussex - her namesake county. Made in a unique sculptural shape, it unfurls at the top, has a smooth suede lining and boasts a sumptuous texture - in short, a true statement piece.

Last week, the US-born star headed to Smart Works HQ. The former Suits star met with women that have benefited from the charity’s support and proceeded to help the ladies find a perfect outfit.

She even picked a gorgeous Hobbs coat for one of the women, Patsy Wardally. Hobbs is one of her sister-in-law's Duchess Kate's favourite shops. Great minds think alike!

