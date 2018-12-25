Kate Middleton dresses up for Christmas Day in red with royal family Festive style for the wife of Prince William

Every year without fail the royals attend a church service at Sandringham on Christmas Day and we love to see what they all step out in! The Duchess of Cambridge certainly didn't disappoint with her latest stylish look, which consisted of a red coat, a red Bayswater clutch by Mulberry and a trusty pair of burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels.

The mother-of-three wore her trademark brunette tresses down and curled - no doubt a result of one of her iconic blow dries. A natural makeup palette highlighted her gorgeous features - a flick of mascara and nude lipstick with just a hint of blush. Kate and William have been enjoying the Christmas break with their three children in Norfolk, and looked in great spirits as they walked to church, smiling happily at the crowd.

Kate looked gorgeous in red on Christmas Day

Last week the royal family revealed their lovely Christmas cards for 2018 and the Cambridge's offering was a delight for royal fans. This year, Prince William and Kate surprised royal watchers by releasing a very casual Christmas photo, with them all donning jeans, smart knitwear and welly boots as they posed at their country home, Anmer Hall, with their three adorable children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Duchess Kate looked beautiful at Buckingham Palace last Wednesday, as she headed to the royal's annual pre-Christmas lunch which was hosted by the Queen.

Kate turned heads as always, looking striking in a pussy bow blouse dress by Stella McCartney. The 36-year-old's rosy number reminded us of a frock she first wore back in 2011– to a private dinner for Prince Philip's birthday. The royal loves Stella McCartney, and this particular dress was apparently a thrifty buy of Kate's – since she reportedly bought it for £305, instead of its £1,425 price tag. Nothing like a fashion bargain right?

