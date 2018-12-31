Loved Duchess Kate's amazing Christmas Day headband? We've found a great £5 lookalike Get the mother-of-three's crowning glory for less

Who can forget the Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas Day outfit? Heading out to Church with the royals in Sandringham, Prince William's wife certainly didn't disappoint with her festive look, which consisted of a chic, rich burgundy coat, a red Bayswater clutch by Mulberry and her trusty pair of burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels. Her trademark brunette mane was pulled back in a half-up, half down style and secured with a stunning, coordinating burgundy headband that totally stole the show with its unique ribbon back. How gorgeous? The Jane Taylor accessory was beautifully crafted and was the ideal crowning glory for such a lovely occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning on Christmas Day

The velvet headpiece is currently available on the brand's website right now, and will set you back back £830.

We loved her headband by Jane Tayor

But if that is a little out of your price range, never fear, we've found a headband that is made in a similar burgundy shade, with the same sumptuous texture - but it will cost you a mere £4.99. Yes, really! Get yourself down to H&M - they have some great alternatives in a variety of pretty jewel tones.

Get the look with H&M, £4.99

The royal family often step out in Jane's exquisite creations. The milliner remarked: "The royal family do a fantastic job at supporting British brands. They inspire fresh trends which is thrilling to see, putting modern millinery on the map year-round!".

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royals arriving at Church

She added: "Modern millinery is really having its moment. It is fantastic to see members of the royal family, fashion influencers and celebrities alike wearing headbands and bows. Bows are feminine and fun."

The can instantly change an outfit adding a charming and chic twist! Perfect for Christmas and the party season, they are an easy way of updating your look in a cheerful way. They can be worn in the day and evening, for formal or casual occasions."

