The Duchess of Cornwall wears a very regal outfit in Liverpool with Prince Charles Another fabulous outfit for the wife of Prince Charles

On Tuesday, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall met with the president of Ireland, Michael D Higgins during a day celebrating the culture, history and the population of Liverpool. Camilla, 71, braved the cold in royal blue coat dress with embroidered sleeves. She opted for comfortable yet chic black boots and added a black handbag. The mother-of-two also sported pearl jewellery. As always, the royal wore her blonde mane in a bouffant, volumised style and natural makeup accentuated her features. The royal duo first paid a visit to the Victoria Gallery and Museum. The establishment aims to formally cement the prince and president's roles as joint patrons of Liverpool University's Institute of Irish Studies.

Camilla looked regal in blue

The Irish president is currently taking part in a three-day visit to the UK, and yesterday headed to Birmingham Town Hall. He remarked: "The deep friendships which have grown between Britain and Ireland" will be more important than ever in the wake of Brexit.

Charles and Camilla also headed to Merseyside and proceeded to meet Nelson Mandela's daughter Makaziwe Mandela, who has donated a set of her father's drawings for permanent display at the city's St George's Hall. Makaziwe too, is on a short trip to the UK and began her visit on Monday which coincidentally was the anniversary of her father being released from prison after 27 years. Lastly, the royal pair ended their trip with a visit to Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock, to celebrate its new royal status ahead of the 175th anniversary which will be in 2021.

We last saw Camilla on Thursday, looking perfect in polka dots during a visit to St. John's Angell Town Church, and St. John's Angell Town Church of England Primary School, in Brixton, London. The royal wowed in her favourite blue tweed coat which complimented her dotty frock perfectly.

