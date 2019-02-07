The Duchess of Cornwall looks super chic in polka dots The wife of Prince Charles nails the classic look

The Duchess of Cornwall looked her typically stylish self on Thursday, rocking the polka dot trend during a visit to St. John's Angell Town Church, and St. John's Angell Town Church of England Primary School, in Brixton, London. The royal wowed in her favourite, cobalt blue, tweed coat which covered her polka dot dress. She added black leather gloves, her favourite black knee-high boots and pearl earrings. Duchess Camilla met with local community groups and opened the school's new library. The 71-year-old also chatted with priests and the Bishop of Southward, Christopher Chessun, during a sit-down session.

Camilla mixed tweed and polka-dots and we like it!

It has been the busiest February ever for the royal - she has had lots of events and appearances. The royal paid a visit to the Unicorn Theatre on Wednesday evening, which celebrated the organisation’s Glorious Grandparents initiative.

We loved the mother-of-two's glam evening attire; an eye-catching, burgundy velvet dress with white piping at the neckline and a matching white embroidered hemline. The royal added her go-to black knee-high boots and even coordinated her ruby red drop earrings into the ensemble. We loved her kitsch tote bag and the royal even wore a burgundy lipstick to compliment her berry-toned outfit.

Handbags are very special to the Duchess - she has carried some truly gorgeous designs lately. Our current favourite has to be the 'Mini Venice' bag by DeMellier London which she wore last week on a visit to the Jewish Care's Brenmer Centre. The £295, racing green arm candy is also a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex, who first wore the bag in January 2018! Maybe Prince Harry's wife lent it to Camilla for the appearance? After all, the royal family are known for being frugal with their fashion - so you never know!

