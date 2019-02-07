The Duchess of Cornwall's velvet dress has a unique detail you might have missed The wife of Prince Charles is crazy for velvet...

On Wednesday evening, the Duchess of Cornwall paid a visit to the Unicorn Theatre which celebrated the organisation’s Glorious Grandparents initiative, which encourages the theatre's supporters to visit with their grandchildren. Camilla, 71, looked incredible in her latest outfit, which consisted of a burgundy velvet dress with white piping at the neckline and a matching white hemline that was made up of a series of embroidery. The royal added black knee-high boots and even coordinated her earrings, which had stones of the same ruby red. She carried a mock crock tote bag and her hair and makeup looked flawless. Gorgeous! During the reception, the Duchess mingled with workers and looked in great spirits as she heard all about the initiative.

We loved Camilla's dress - and the pretty hem

The mother-of-two has a penchant for velvet. Last week, the wife of Prince Charles attended a dinner for the English and Welsh wine industry at the Vintners Hall in London. She decided to rock a floor-length gown, made in the luxe fabric – and once again, it was finished with pretty embroidery. The sumptuous, aquamarine shade was a fabulous colour on the royal and she further made the look her own by adding a majorly cute, boho-style clutch, which featured a sun design on the front and funky tassel zip fastening. As always, her royal jewels completed the look, so Camilla finished the ensemble with her heirloom pearl and aquamarine choker necklace – a particularly special piece, since it once belonged to her mother.

Loading the player...

Camilla tends to stick to classic items from the same high end brands. Well, you know what they say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! The royal often opts for well-cut items from Bruce Oldfield (she wore a stunning purple, two-piece skirt from the designer last week) and always heads to Fiona Clare for her couture pieces which she gets specially made.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall looked chic in checks at court with Prince Charles

Her nude high heel shoes are usually from Sole Bliss – a brand that constructs shoes for women that suffer from bunions and other foot problems. Camilla is a fan of the 'Ingrid' heels in caramel leather which cost £149.

READ: 14 times Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle stole the older royals' style