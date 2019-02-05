The Duchess of Cornwall looked chic in checks at court with Prince Charles The wife of Prince Charles looked incredible in her latest outfit

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Supreme Court to meet the Justices of the Court, including its president Lady Hale, deputy president Lord Reed, and dedicated members of staff with husband Prince Charles. We love the royal's latest look - she braved the cold in a fabulous black and white check coat and chic scarf. As always, her blonde hair was coiffed to perfection and she wore minimal makeup to give her a fresh, healthy glow. Charles looked as sharp as ever in his pinstripe suit.

During the visit, the royal couple viewed all three courtrooms and items from the Supreme Court and Middlesex art collections. Among the pieces, the pair looked at the official portrait of the Queen opening the building 10 years ago, a bust of King Edward VII and a portrait of Charles I.

We last saw Camilla step out on Thursday evening, as she attended a dinner for the English and Welsh wine industry at the Vintners Hall in London. Her beautiful, floor-length velvet gown stole the show. It was cut in a tailored shape and was finished with pretty embroidery at the sleeves.

We loved how the royal chose to accessorise the frock too; she added a cute boho-style clutch, which featured an image of a sun stitched on the front and a funky tassel zip fastening. Royal bling is something we always enjoy seeing Camilla rock, and she didn't disappoint - finishing the look with her heirloom pearl and aquamarine choker necklace – a particularly special piece, since it was passed down to her by her mother. The royal braved the cold - adding a chic cape coat that wouldn't look out of place at Fashion week! As ever, she stuck to her signature blown-out hairstyle and kept her makeup soft and neutral.

