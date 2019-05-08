Duchess Kate is so sophisticated in red blazer for North Wales visit The royal dressed sharply in the trouser-blazer combo

Fresh from her visit to London's Cutty Sark on Tuesday with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in another stylish outfit alongside her husband on Wednesday. Kate opted for a very chic outfit of a red double-breasted blazer by the label Philosophy with a black polo-neck, skinny jeans and black boots for the royal couples' trip to North Wales, during which they will meet people in the region who are working together to protect the natural local environment. The crimson shade was so flattering on the Duchess and her outfit was certainly practical for the day's events. The royal accessorised with some pretty drop earrings and a black clutch bag.

MORE: Kate Middleton goes for nautical chic to launch sailing competition (and we love the accessories!)

The mum-of-three went for a pretty-yet-natural beauty look, wearing her hair in a simple ponytail. Makeup-wise, the Duchess accentuated her eyes with a bold sweep of eyeliner and mascara, with a touch of blush on her cheeks and a natural lip shade.

During the couples' visit to North Wales they will visit the Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base and view the Coastguard’s new Sikorsky S92 helicopters, as well as meet members of the search and rescue team. The royals will then join a discussion with crewmembers about the mental health challenges that come from working as first responders. William and Kate will then visit local business Halen Môn Anglesey Sea Salt and visit Newborough Beach to explore the beach's habitat with the Menai Bridge Scouts.

Loading the player...

MORE: Why Duchess Kate's next state banquet gown will be very different

The Duchess looked to be having a great time as she met locals on the visit and she definitely chose the right outfit for the occasion. We're still obsessing over her cool nautical look from the previous day, where she wore some sailor-inspired trousers by L.K Bennett and a navy and white Breton long-sleeved top. Wonder what the royal will wear next?