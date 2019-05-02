There was a very special meaning behind Duchess Kate's latest outfit choice What a sweet idea!

The Duchess of Cambridge had a beautiful new Emilia Wickstead dress made for Wednesday's visit to the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, where she opened the new Centre of Excellence at Rodney Street. And, while many commented on the outfit's similarity to another lilac dress from the designer - first worn by Kate during a visit to Germany in 2017, and again more recently in October 2018 – it's actually thought that the Duchess had the fit-and-flare frock made in green for a very special reason.

Green is the official colour of the Mental Health Foundation, and since the Anna Freud Centre's important work helps to reduce the mental health difficulties that children can face, we wouldn't be surprised if Kate chose to wear the beautiful tone for that reason. What's more, Kate also wore a leafy shade in February to mark 'Children's Mental Health Week' at Alperton Community School.

Kate visits the Anna Freud centre wearing green

It was a reader of fashion blog What Kate Wore that first pointed out the significance, writing on Facebook: "Her choice of green today is significant. Green is the colour for children’s mental health awareness."

Kate also wore green for a children's mental health engagement in February

Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also pledged their support to mental health causes on Wednesday, by encouraging their Instagram followers to engage with a number of social media accounts promoting body positivity, mental wellbeing and acceptance. And in fact the Duchess of Cornwall also wore green for her engagement at the New Normandy Barracks on the very same day, though her choice was most likely more of military significance, to honour the 4th Battalion The Rifles regiment. Either way, we love how our favourite royal women pay tribute to the causes they support with their fashion – what a way to work your wardrobe…

