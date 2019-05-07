Kate Middleton goes for nautical chic to launch sailing competition (and we love the accessories!) She dressed to impress…

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William for a visit to the Cutty Sark on Tuesday afternoon to officially launch The King’s Cup competition which will take place on Friday 9th August. Kate opted for a simple, yet stylish, ensemble to announce the news and looked stunning in a nautical-inspired outfit of navy cropped trousers from L.K.Bennett, a navy and white Breton long-sleeved top and a pair of navy suede block heeled shoes. She added a little bit of colour with a red envelope clutch bag. Keeping it casual, the 37-year-old royal joined children and young people from a number of the pair's chosen charities as they took part in a simulated sailing race, before joining guests to unveil The King’s Cup.

It's a huge announcement for the royal couple, not only will it raise a lot of money for their chosen charities, but it's also see them show off their competitive spritit. Taking place in August on the Isle of Wight, the King's Cup Regatta will see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go head to head in the race, and each boat taking part will represent one of eight charities and the winning team will be awarded the historic trophy The King’s Cup.

The navy Parker trousers, £150, L.K.Bennett

The eight boats taking part in The King’s Cup will each represent one of the charities that are being supported this year by Their Royal Highnesses. These include Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk – four causes of which The Duke is Patron. The Duchess will support four of her patronages: Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation in connection with Her Royal Highness’s work on Early Years.

Kate is a natural sportswoman and is known for her love of sailing as well as tennis, skiing and hockey among other hobbies. Last month, her cousin Mike Tindall revealed that Kate is also a fan of running, and said that she could "run all day". During an appearance on House of Rugby, the former England rugby captain was asked to create his dream team. Mike revealed he would have the Queen as captain and would also sign up his cousins Princes William and Harry, and William's sporty wife Kate.

"I've got the Duchess of Cambridge on one wing because she loves running, she can run all day. Engine!"

VIDEO: Royals love to get physical