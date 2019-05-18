The Queen wears hot pink for third royal wedding of the year Her Majesty sure knows how to dress for a wedding!

Her Majesty the Queen looked incredible on Saturday as she arrived at the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Tom Kingston for which she was guest of honour. We loved the look she went for - the monarch stunned in a hot pink coat dress, and a lilac and pink silk dress by Stewart Parvin, with black loafers. Her hair looked immaculately styled and she finished with her trademark accessory - a fancy hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan. Her Majesty looked in great spirits as she entered St. George's Chapel, Windsor. It has almost one year to the day since Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle married in the same place on 19 May, 2018.

WATCH: The Queen arrives

Like Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie, Lady Gabriella has also chosen the chapel for her nuptials, with the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner conducting the ceremony.

The Queen looked wonderful in hot pink

The afternoon reception is at Frogmore House - also like Harry and Meghan. But there will be no reception inside Windsor Castle like those hosted by the Queen for her grandchildren Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the venue had "personal resonance" for the couple as Lady Gabriella had spent many Christmases at Windsor and her grandparents, the late Duke and Duchess of Kent, are buried there. Gabriella and Thomas Kingston have been in a relationship for a number of years and last summer, the groom proposed during a trip to the Isle of Sark.

Buckingham Palace announced the news of the engagement back in September, with a statement from Gabriella's parents which read: "Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr Thomas Kingston. The engagement took place in August; Mr Kingston proposed on the Isle of Sark."

