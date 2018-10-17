Princess Eugenie paid tribute to the Queen with her gorgeous wedding shoes – see photos They do love a peep toe!

Princess Eugenie looked every inch a royal bride on her big day, wearing a breathtaking Peter Pilotto gown and an emerald tiara. Not much was said last week about her wedding shoes, but close-up photos reveal just how similar they are to the Queen's. Eugenie wore a pair of Charlotte Olympia shoes, which featured a peep toe and a block heel. The fabric used also appears to match Eugenie's textured ivory gown.

Back in 1947, when the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, she wore a similar pair of heels. Although not identical, Elizabeth's shoes were also stylish but practical, featuring a dainty peep toe and thick, medium heel. They were designed by Rayne Shoes, the brand also behind Princess Margaret and Princess Anne's wedding shoes.

A closer look at Princess Eugenie's Charlotte Olympia shoes

Eugenie's shoes weren't the only way the bride paid tribute to the Queen last Friday. She dipped into her grandmother's incredible jewellery collection and borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara for her church ceremony. Later that evening, Eugenie changed into a stunning Zac Posen gown. She completed her Hollywood glamour look with one of the Queen's treasured brooches, which she used as a hair slide to pin her tresses back.

The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, also wore peep toe and block heel shoes

According to the royal family's official website, Eugenie opted for the sparkling Wheat-Ear Brooch, of which Her Majesty owns six. Though the accessory couldn't be seen in the official portraits, the Queen has worn them on a select few occasions in the past – and was actually known to wear them as hair pins in her younger days, too, so perhaps Eugenie's choice was a sweet nod to her grandmother's long reign.

It is thought that the Queen most recently wore the brooches during a state visit to Oman in 2010, where she chose to pin two of the pretty leaf-like designs to her lemon yellow outfit. Having only worn them on two other public occasions, they are clearly special to Her Majesty and so even more significant to her granddaughter Eugenie.

