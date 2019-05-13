The Countess of Wessex just used the Queen's top fashion tip Great minds think alike!

The Countess of Wessex looked incredible at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last week and on Saturday, she took part in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society, where she took the reins! We loved her outfit - the royal looked a dream in a navy blue coat, a seriously fabulous fascinator and she tied a silk scarf around her neck. The silk scarf is particularly prominent as the style is a favourite of the Queen, who is often seen with a fancy scarf when she's out an about! Rocking a silk scarf is a clever way to add instant, effortless chic to any look. As well as a neck-toe, you can add one to our bag, use it as a belt, or tie your hair up with one.

Sophie looked seriously chic rocking her silk scarf

Sophie has been at the show all weekend and we have been loving her look. On Thursday the mother-of-two wore a smart yet casual outfit; she rocked a simple pair of trousers, a scarf yet again, a simple black leather bag and a luxurious navy tailored blazer that came with gold buttons.

The Queen is also a big fan of the accessory

It has been a very busy few weeks for the wife of Prince Edward. Not only has she been enjoying the horse show, but she has just returned from the royal tour of India with The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust. The trip was particularly special as it marked the royal's last international tour as Vice Patron of the trust, as the time-limited charity's projects are due to finish early next year.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex and her groovy 70's style shoes will blow your mind

One of our favourite outfits she sported during the visit has to be a bright green dress she sported at a reception at the Deputy High Commissioner's residence in Hyderabad. The frock is by a brand called A Ross Girl by Amanda Ross. Known as the 'Brooke' dress, it is priced at £550 and had a split at the hem, as well as short sleeves. She added a pink sash belt, mustard high heel Mary Jane Shoes, a two-tone clutch bag and eye-catching gold jewellery. Fancy!

READ: The Countess of Wessex rocks an amazing rainbow wardrobe on her royal visit to India