Kate Middleton steals the show rocking Catherine Walker coat at Beating Retreat Prince William's wife looks incredible in her latest look

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge looked sensational as she attended Beating Retreat on Horse Guards Parade in London. Kate looked her typically stylish self in a cream coat by Catherine Walker and styled her hair in an elegant chignon. She accessorised with the Irish Guards shamrock brooch, which she typically wears on St Patrick's Day. Beating Retreat is held over two evenings in the lead up to the Queen's official birthday celebration, Trooping the Colour, which takes place on Saturday. At the event, a senior member of the royal family takes the salute and this year that honour fell on Kate. Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Philip have previously carried out the role.

The Duchess previously wore the coat on the final day of the royal tour of Canada in 2016, and on that occasion she styled the smart outerwear with a maple leaf brooch and a pair of cream heeled court shoes.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in Catherine Walker

This is the second big event the mother-of-three has stepped out at this week. On Monday, Kate headed to a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace. The white-tie dinner was held in honour of visiting US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania. The 37-year-old was dressed to impress in a striking white ruffled gown by Alexander McQueen and her favourite Lover's Knot tiara.

MORE: All of Duchess Kate's Trooping The Colour outfits since 2011

Kate wasn't the only royal wearing white at this event The Queen always wears white to state banquets, but the Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne also wore the wholesome hue and Melania Trump got in on the act, choosing a stunning white Dior gown for the evening, too.

Kate previously wore the coat in Canada

We spoke to colour expert Gabi Winters from Chromology to find out the special meaning to why the royals opted to coordinate in white for the formal event. She told HELLO!: "White of course is the colour of peace and the colour of new beginnings, so coincidentally the psychological meaning behind this uncommon colour choice is very fitting when it comes to renewing and celebrating diplomatic ties between different nations. While it isn't a stimulating colour to the senses, white represents a blank canvas waiting to be written upon. It's a fully reflective colour that creates simplicity, clearing the way forward."

READ: 10 times Duchess Kate has worn a tiara and looked like a Queen

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.