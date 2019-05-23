THESE are the shoes Kate Middleton does the gardening in Now we know!

It's been a super busy week for the Duchess of Cambridge. Not only has she been to the Queen's party at Buckingham Palace, but the garden she co-designed with award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White has opened to the public at the Chelsea Flower Show. In official pictures taken over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge looked carefree and happy as she posed for the camera in her Back To Nature garden. As you can see, the royal was dressed down in a Jaeger linen shirt, skinny jeans and a pair of boots which are ideal for horticultural activity! They are from outdoor brand Le Chameau and Kate rocked the 'Chameau Lite' boots which cost £249. Sturdy and hard-wearing, they are even waterproof and you can purchase them online now.

Kate's boots are by Le Chameau

The royal mum's aim is to encourage more children to spend time outdoors and her garden fittingly features a swing seat, a campfire and a rustic den, similar to one used by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Kate also wore a shirt from Jaeger, £99

Prince William and their three children have all given it the thumbs up after they went to a private viewing last weekend.

WATCH: Kate curtseys to The Queen at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show

It has proved a hugely popular feature at this year's show - with fans queuing up for more than two hours to view it. Botanical lovers have taken to Twitter to share their experiences at seeing the stunning creation, with many sharing their long wait to get in. "2 hour queue to see Kate Middleton’s garden," one user wrote.

Whilst another one said: "This is the Duchess of Cambridge @The_RHS @NHSuk children’s garden at #ChelseaFlowerShow - the only one with a queue! #LovetheNHS." You just can't escape the 'Kate Effect'.

