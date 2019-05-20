Kate Middleton styles up trainers at the Chelsea Flower Show The royal dresses down but still looks as chic as ever!

The Duchess of Cambridge just kicked off her Monday morning in style at the Chelsea Flower show! The wife of Prince William looked incredible in a simple but chic look, consisting of a crisp white shirt by M.i.h Jeans, camel toned cropped trousers by Massimo Dutti which she teamed with a brown belt and Superga trainers as well as Monica Vinader earrings and a watch by Cartier. The glam royal wore her famous hair in a sleek style that looked to perfected with one of her famous blows dries. The mother-of-three arrived at 9am, and met with eager school children where she explored the Back to Nature Garden display and took part in activities.

Kate made trainers look seriously stylish

This isn't the first time the royal has worn Superga trainers - they are a favourite of the sporty royal and cost an affordable £50. The Superga 2750 Cotu Classics are readily available and go with plenty of different outfits, be it jeans or tailored trousers or even a cute little summer dress.

We loved Kate's casual yet chic look

The 37-year-old even wore them while watching the London Marathon back in 2017. And it isn't just Kate - the late Diana, Princess of Wales was also a big fan of the brand. She even wore the very same trainers as Kate but in navy blue – while on a visit to Angola for a Red Cross mission in 1997.

Kate is totally rocking the high street right now - not only did she sport & Other stories yellow floral dress in official pictures for this years flower show; she also rocked a pair of £8 earrings. Yes, really! The statement gems were made in a drop style and you can find them online now, although we predict a sellout, so don't hang about if you want to add them to your jewellery collection.

This isn't the first time the royal has shocked the world with her high street jewels either. Back in 2013, Kate dazzled at the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom screening, rocking a cream floor-length Roland Mouret designer gown, which she teamed with a £20 statement necklace from Zara. See, royals love bargains too!