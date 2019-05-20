Kate Middleton changes into her SECOND outfit at the Chelsea Flower Show Two fab looks for Prince William's wife...

It's been a blooming lovely day for the Duchess of Cambridge! Fresh from her appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday morning, where she rocked a casual look of linen trousers from Massimo Dutti, a white M.i.h Jeans blouse, and a pair of Superga trainers - the wife of Prince William returned alongside other members of the royal family, as they gathered to support her work co-designing a garden for the first time. Kate amped up her look, wearing a gorgeous floral dress by her go-to designer Erdem. The piece appears to be the brand's Shebah Floral Cotton-Silk Gown, which is priced at £2,602. The design features a multicoloured botanical print and lace embroidery. The mother-of-three teamed her dress with nude wedges and a pair of earrings, aptly in the shapes of flowers.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in another floral dress

The mother-of-three should be very proud of the design, which she worked on with landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White. She has made numerous visits to the installation, both publicly and behind-the-scenes, as well as taking husband Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to preview it on Sunday.

And honestly, how stunning did Kate look in the official pictures? Keeping her outfit distinctively high street, the royal wowed onlookers with her gorgeous yellow £89 & Other Stories dress which had flowers emblazoned all over it. The 37-year-old added Castañer wedges and bargain Accessorize earrings, which set her back just £8! No, we can't quite believe it either.

Savvy eBay sellers quickly purchased the frock and popped it on the online marketplace with several listings featuring the number with a much higher price tag. Currently the dress is still available in a variety of sizes online, but that didn't stop one seller for advertising it for over £400. Yikes!

It's not just Kate that's a huge fan of this getup - one of our favourite fashion bloggers Erica Davies has featured the dress on her Instagram feed, but she styled it up a little differently to the royal - adding print clashing leopard flats from luxury shoe store Russell & Bromley and leaving her statement earrings at home.

