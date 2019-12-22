The Countess of Wessex wows in wide-leg berry trousers for a Church service with the Queen

The Countess of Wessex has just solved our festive outfit problems after she was stepped out in a pair of incredible wide-leg trousers for a Church visit in Sandringham. She joined her husband Prince Edward, their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, and HRH the Queen for the Sunday service.

If you still haven't sorted out your Christmas Day outfit or you're simply looking for a pretty wardrobe staple that will last you through the party season and beyond, then Sophie may have the answer. As she was pictured arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church, the mother-of-two stunned royal fans in a pair of wide-legged berry-coloured trousers underneath an elegant cream midi coat.

She added a pair of black heeled boots and matching leather gloves to shield her from the cold weather, as well as a tan hat with mottled feather detailing. To finish off her look, the royal carried a snakeskin clutch and wore her blonde hair in loose waves. The Queen, 93, looked equally as stylish, rocking a green hat and matching fluffy fur coat that looks so cosy we're adding it to our Christmas wishlist.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Edinburgh is still in King Edward VII's Hospital in Marylebone, London, after being admitted on Friday for a pre-existing condition. Prince Philip, 98, travelled from Norfolk to the hospital for observation and treatment. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor."

RELATED: The Countess of Wessex takes style tips from Kate Middleton with chic blue coat

The Church they visited is the same one the royal family will attend on Christmas day for their traditional service, and these outfits are a glimpse into what we can expect the ladies to wear for the occasion. Last year, we saw the Duchess of Cambridge in a gorgeous festive red outfit and the Duchess of Sussex in classic royal blue, but the wife of Prince Edward has wowed in several beautiful outfits for the sermon over the past few years. In 2018, she wore a bright blue belted coat with black court heels and a blue lace dress underneath, while her 2017 outfit consisted of a striking bold pink, navy and purple floral dress-coat by Erdem which she teamed with a velvet navy headpiece. It's clear Sophie has an envious winter wardrobe, so we'll be keeping an eye out for more outfit inspiration from her over the coming weeks.

MORE: Royal ladies wearing their favourite party shoes