The Countess of Wessex takes style tips from Kate Middleton with chic blue coat

The Countess of Wessex attended the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst on Friday, and didn't she look lovely for the occasion?! Sophie went for a very stylish ensemble consisting of a floral Emilia Wickstead dress which she wore with a vibrant blue coat by Suzannah London - not quite Pantone's Colour of the Year Classic Blue, more cerulean blue. The belted design gave us quite the deja vu moment - not only has the 54-year-old worn it before, but there are definite similarities with a Mulberry coat the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted in.

The last time we saw Sophie in this outfit was Christmas Day 2018 when she was photographed en route to church with other members of the royal family.

For Friday's outing, Sophie added diamonds to her outfit - a rose-shaped diamond brooch on her coat, and a pair of diamond drop earrings in her ears. She kept nice and warm with a hat and a pair of leather gloves.

It was a special occasion for the mum-of-two - the event saw Sophie present Her Majesty The Queen as the Reviewing Officer at The Sovereign’s Parade. Her Royal Highness inspected the Parade and then addressed service personnel and guests and presented awards, including the Sword of Honour, the International Award and The Queen's Medal.

The Countess met with prize winners' families and overseas representatives after the parade.

