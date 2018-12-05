The Queen brings the festive joy in terrific turquoise outfit on charity visit The monarch was radiant in a seasonal blue shade in London

Christmas is on its way and Her Majesty the Queen is clearly getting into the festive spirit, choosing a stunning vibrant outfit for her latest engagement. The monarch visited the UK's oldest children's charity, Coram, in London on Wednesday and looked radiant as she greeted staff and children at the centre. The Queen is known for her bright coloured ensembles and this occasion was no different, dressing in a bright turquoise dress coat with black velvet lapels and coordinating buttons. The royal matched her hat to her outfit in the same shade, and we just love the fashionable style of the headpiece which was cut at an angle.

Her Majesty was at Coram to open a new centre named in her honour, on what was her fourth visit to the charity. She first visited in 1936 as a young princess with her grandmother Queen Mary and her sister Princess Margaret, and later visited in 1975 and 2009.

Looking at the monarch in her cheerful outfit, you can't help but think of all things Christmassy – brightly wrapped gifts, gleaming rainbow baubles and beautifully decorated houses in all the festive hues. And the Queen looked just the part as she helped a child place a bauble onto a Christmas tree during her visit.

The Queen's exquisite silver brooch grabbed our attention too. The intricate flower detail is absolutely beautiful and gives her outfit that extra special twist.

The previous evening, the sovereign welcomed guests to the annual white tie Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace. Her Majesty beamed in a stunning gown by her favourite dressmaker Angela Kelly, which she teamed with white gloves, a metallic gold handbag and matching shoes. The Queen added that final touch of sparkle with the Queen Mary Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara.

