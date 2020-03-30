Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is the latest royal to be seen in public amid the coronavirus pandemic, after she made a visit to a plant nursery in the Netherlands on Friday. While much of the world is self-isolating at home, the Dutch Queen took the opportunity to speak to members of the horticultural sector at Zuidbaak plantation in Honselersdijk, who have seen a significant decrease in demand following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Queen Maxima looked stunning in head-to-toe camel, even down to her leather gloves!

As she strolled through the plant nursery - keeping a safe distance from others, of course - Maxima looked beautiful in head-to-toe camel. She paired her straight trousers with a belted blazer, though she appeared not to need to add more layers underneath as she soaked up the sunshine. Continuing the tonal theme with her accessories, she added matching patent heels, a simple clutch and even finished off the ensemble with tan leather gloves. Who knew you so many shades of cream could work together?

Maxima's blonde hair was styled into an elegant straight do, allowing royal fans to catch a glimpse of her statement earrings. The royal has always been a big fan of bold jewellery, and with the rest of her ensemble so simple, she could easily add these gold, pearl and amber earrings. The design has long been in her jewellery box, with previous outings including a visit to Rotterdam in 2018, where she paired them with a mustard dress, and to the Hague where she teamed them with a geometric print top and wide-leg trousers.

Although Maxima opted to carry out this working visit, the Dutch court did reveal earlier in March she had to cancel her appearance at Money Week. Meanwhile, herself, her husband King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters, Princess Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 14, and 12-year-old Princess Ariane have since recorded a special video thanking care workers for all their efforts in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

