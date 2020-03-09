Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made a chic arrival in Indonesia as she and husband King Willem-Alexander touched down at Halim Perdanakusuma Jakarta Airport on Monday. The stylish 48-year-old wore a familiar navy ruffled cold-shoulder dress by Oscar de la Renta as she disembarked from the plane.

The royal mum-of-three teamed the frock with a pair of matching suede court shoes and a cream shawl, which rested on her arm as she made her way down the red carpet. Queen Maxima completed her arrival outfit with a pair of striking shell earrings from Seaman Schepps.

It's not the first time we've seen the royal in this particular Oscar de la Renta dress. Queen Maxima has previously worn the ensemble for a UN meeting in New York and the G20 Summit, both in 2018, as well as for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 in The Hague. Last week, we also saw the Duchess of Cambridge don a vintage pink polka dot Oscar de la Renta dress on her royal tour of Ireland.

Last month, the Dutch court announced King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's state visit to the Republic of Indonesia was at the invitation of President Joko Widodo. The trip takes place from Tuesday 10 to Friday 13 March, during which the pair will visit the cities of Jakarta and Yogyakarta on Java and the islands of Kalimantan and Sumatra.

The Dutch royal family took part in a winter photocall during their annual ski trip to Lech, Austria last month. The king and queen were joined by their daughters, Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, 16, Princess Alexia, 14, and Princess Ariane, 12, on the slopes. Royal fans also spotted that Princess Catharina-Amalia had had her ears pierced and was wearing a pair of gold hoops.

