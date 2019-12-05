Queen Maxima follows Meghan Markle's lead in a colour-clashing purple and red outfit

Royal fans won't forget the moment the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a colourful red and purple outfit for an official engagement in January 2019. But the moment has been refreshed in our memories after Queen Maxima, 48, wore a very similar colour-clashing ensemble for the Prince Claus Award ceremony in Amsterdam on Wednesday. The awards recognise individuals and organisations in the cultural field whose work has a positive impact on their society, and this year's winner was African Visual Artist Kamala Ibrahim Ishag.

As she was pictured with husband King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, 52, at the Royal Palace, Maxima looked every inch the Queen in the regal colours. She wore a purple midi dress from Claes Iversen's SS 2017 Couture collection which had a black and red print and red floral detailing around the neckline. Drawing attention to the red accents of the dress, she draped a bright red coat around her shoulders and added a pair of matching heels with see-through panels.

With such a statement outfit, the mother-of-three kept the rest of her look simple. She wore her blonde hair loose around her shoulders and opted for minimal makeup. Alongside his wife, Willem opted for a less eye-catching blue suit with a white shirt and a pale blue tie.

While it may seem like an unusual colour combination, a number of other royals have been seen rocking it in the past. Meghan wore a red coat by Sentaler over her purple Babaton dress and red high heels, but unlike Maxima, she did not stick to the colour-scheme for her bag. While Maxima opted for a red clutch, Prince Harry's wife accessorised with a subtle Gabriela Hearst Nina bag in tan. Meghan's late mother-in-law Princess Diana also nailed the vibrant colours in the past with her purple pencil skirt and red jacket making an appearance during her visits to India and Hong Kong.

