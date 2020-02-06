Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looks striking in navy lace dress in new royal portrait The royal looked stylish in her recycled look

The Dutch court released new portraits of the royal family on Thursday, including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. The photos, taken at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam earlier this month, show the 48-year-old smiling at the camera in a navy brocade dress.

The long-sleeve shift dress features gold embroidered detailing and striking fur-trim detail around the collar and hemline. Queen Maxima's blonde hair was styled in loose waves and she added a pair of sapphire drop earrings to complement the colour of her frock. A sweep of subtle smoky-blue eyeshadow and a pink lip were the finishing touches to her sophisticated look.

Queen Maxima's new portraits. Credit: Martijn Beekman

Eagle-eyed fans of royal fashion will know that Queen Maxima's outfit dates back to at least 2017, when she wore the dress to the Prince Bernhard Culture Foundation Award. On that occasion, the royal teamed the frock with blue suede court shoes and wore her hair in a chic low chignon.

The queen stepped out in another stylish look last week when she attended a meeting for More Music in the Class, opting for an A-line dress with bold yellow lace detailing on the skirt. She is known for her fashion-forward style and favours bold prints, block colours and wide brim hats. During the Netherlands state visit to the UK in 2018, Queen Maxima wowed in a hot pink leaf-print dress.

Argentina-born Maxima married Willem-Alexander in 2002 and the couple have three daughters – Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane. Willem-Alexander became king of the Netherlands in 2013, following his mother Beatrix's abdication.

