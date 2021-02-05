We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge chose to recycle another gorgeous outfit from her royal wardrobe for her latest virtual meeting.

Kate chose her elegant tweed skirt suit from Rebecca Taylor for the engagement with teachers from Ribbon Academy in County Durham, as part of her patronage work with Place2Be and Children's Mental Health Week.

The two-piece dates back to 2017, when she wore it to attend another worthy early years cause - to open accommodation for families of children being treated at Evelina London Children's Hospital - though it actually has an even longer history.

WATCH: Kate spoke with teachers during Children's Mental Health Week

Kate's chic outfit was an update of an original Rebecca Taylor suit that she previously wore on several occasions during her early years as a royal, including her tour of New Zealand in 2014.

The Duchess recycled her Rebecca Taylor suit

The Duchess was first seen in the original two-piece almost a decade ago at an event honouring the Scott-Amundsen Centenary Race in April 2012.

Kate owns two versions of the Rebecca Taylor skirt suit

While the first set featured pretty floral details at the neckline, Kate's updated outfit is set off with a classic collar and subtle raw trims, which have certainly stood the test of time.

Known as the 'Sparkle Tweed' co-ord, it's thought to have subtle metallic threads running through it.

She finished her look with her Missoma rhodochrosite gold mini pyramid charm hoop earrings, £85, and swept her long hair back into a gorgeous half-up style.

During the call, Kate told one teacher: "You play such a vital role in looking after our children. It's so important that you're looked after too and have the appropriate networks and support systems to make sure you can really do the best job you possibly can.

"I'm really glad that Place2Be is there [for you]. They're needed across the country more now than ever. I wanted to say a massive thank you to teachers across the country for doing fantastic jobs. It's been really hard work but please look after yourselves."

