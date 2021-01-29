We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous in green as she sat down to chat with other UK parents on Tuesday - in fact, she was even perfectly co-ordinated with her leafy surroundings!

The virtual call, which was taken at Sandringham - where Kate and husband Prince William are hosting a lot of their online work meetings - saw the royal wearing a chic bottle green blazer and a matching ribbed top.

To accessorise, she added a gold disc necklace to her look - which looks to be the one that bears the initials of her three children - as well as her Daniella Draper hoop earrings. She wore her grown-out long hair in glossy waves.

WATCH: Kate looked gorgeous in green on her relatable Zoom call!

And speaking of hairstyling, Kate even admitted that she'd tried her hand at hairdressing during the pandemic, though she didn't mention whether she'd turned to doing her own hair.

"I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror," she laughed during the conversation.

Kate wore her Massimo Dutti green blazer - we've found a very similar version in the sale at Reiss, which is currently reduced to just £95 in the sale. We've also spotted a number of dupes for her green ribbed top online.

Though her bold pick looks very similar to the Mango top she wore for a SportsAid engagement in February 2020, the neckline on her latest look appears a lot higher.

River Island stock a similar dupe to the top for £14, while Lindex's offering is similar too, and costs just £12.99.

The Duchess' light-hearted discussion took place on Tuesday with three parents, whose children attend Roe Green Junior School in Brent, alongside the school's headteacher to share their experiences of parenting during the pandemic.

Kate made some candid parenting confessions during the call!

Headteacher Melissa Loosemore asked the group a series of quick fire questions such as 'describe parenting in a pandemic in one word.'

The royal mum held up the word 'exhausting' while other parents showed similar sentiments, including 'hectic,' 'patience' and 'challenging'.

After being asked to expand on her chosen word, Kate said: "I think as parents you've got the day- to-day elements of being a parent, but I suppose during lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that perhaps others in our communities, or in our lives would have perhaps supported us and helped us with."

