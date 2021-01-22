This sale dupe of Kate Middleton's Gucci blouse is flying off the (virtual) shelves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's purple Gucci blouse is one of those pieces in her royal wardrobe that we all remember - and she brought it back to our attention when she recycled it to answer an Instagram Q&A in November 2020.

Worth £799, Kate originally wore it to visit the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in March 2019, and we've been swooning over it ever since.

So we were extra happy when we spotted this familiar version on sale at Me+Em, one of the Duchess of Sussex's favourite British brands!

WATCH: Kate rocks her Gucci blouse for a fan Q&A

It's currently reduced from £225 down to £157, so it's a tidy saving on Kate's original designer buy. Tempted?

We've searched high and low on the high street for more dupes of the Duchess' royally purple look - and while they're few and far between, we've also found a £60 L.K.Bennett buy and a pretty Boden blouse we think she'd love.

Silk pussybow blouse, was £225 now £157, Me+Em

Floral fan Kate is known to shop at Boden herself, and we could totally see her wearing the 'Dora' tie neck blouse, which has an airy silhouette and a subtle leafy pattern on it.

'Dora' blouse, £80, Boden

Me+Em also stock a candy pink shirt which totally channels the Stella McCartney look Kate wore to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's christening.

The royal didn't only spark a sell-out of her Gucci blouse back in 2019 - she actually had fans questioning whether she had worn it the wrong way around, too!

Pink silk blouse, was £225 now £155, Me+Em

Pictured on shopping websites online, the pussybow top is buttoned up at the back - but Kate chose to wear them at the front, though it was only noticeable when the neck tie moved as she walked.

When she re-wore it in 2020, it appeared that she had chosen to wear it the other way around, since the buttons on her cuffs looked to be on the opposite side. But either way, we think it looks fabulous!

