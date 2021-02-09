The moving way Princess Margaret inspired her daughter Lady Sarah Chatto's chic style Margaret was a muse of Christian Dior

Many royal fans were moved to see the pictures of Lady Sarah Chatto viewing her late mother Princess Margaret's iconic Christian Dior gown at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 2019.

The stunning dress was put on display as part of the popular Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition, and photos from the event showed that Sarah has been inspired by her mum's incredible fashion eye in many ways.

From chic hats to hourglass waists and flowing, pleated skirts, Lady Sarah's dress sense is so much like her mother's - and as we remember Princess Margaret on the 19th anniversary of her death, these pictures certainly tell a story.

Sarah loves the Dior 'New Look' style that her mother was also famous for

One of the installations from the 'New Look' section of the exhibition showed a style that is remarkably similar to Sarah's go-to look for formal royal events.

She often chooses to mimic the French designer's signature nipped-in silhouette with a button-down top and skirt, and a wide-brimmed saucer-style hat much like the New Look era of the 1940s.

Princess Margaret at Ascot in 1953

The mother-of-two has worn the look on a number of occasions over the years, most memorably at the royal weddings of both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank – though she seems to have been inspired by Margaret's status as a Dior woman for the majority of her adult life.

Even her 1994 wedding dress, a custom design by Jasper Conran, mimicked the hourglass shape.

At Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018

This isn't the only way Sarah pays tribute to her much-missed mother – for all public events, she wears a pair of earrings that once belonged to Margaret.

Sarah wore her mother's beautiful earrings on her wedding day with her corseted gown

The 56-year-old is often seen wearing the statement jewels, which feature several tiny diamonds and two large pearls. Sarah inherited the special pieces following Margaret's death, and sweetly chose to wear them once again for her visit to the V&A in February 2019.