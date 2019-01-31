The moving moment Lady Sarah Chatto comes face-to-face with mother Princess Margaret's iconic 21st birthday Dior gown Just wow!

Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto was treated to a glimpse of her iconic Dior 21st birthday gown on Wednesday evening, ahead of the opening of the V&A's new exhibition - Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams. What a moment! We're not surprised the late Princess' stunning dress is the display's hero piece – it features the designer's signature 'New Look' nipped-in silhouette, and incredibly intricate embellishments of sequins and pearls across its draped tulle overlay. Margaret was memorably photographed by Cecil Beaton in the dress in 1951, for her 21st birthday portrait.

Lady Sarah with her mother's iconic gown. Image: Getty

Lady Sarah looked equally as elegant as she arrived at the exhibition to view the dress, wearing a chic black A-line midi skirt, a classic cardigan and beautiful pearl jewellery, which most likely belonged to her mother. Her earrings, which the mum-of-two wears for most public events in tribute to Margaret, are the same pair worn on Sarah's wedding day. They feature two large pearls and a number of diamonds.

The gala dinner, held ahead of the exhibition's opening, was also attended by Sarah's brother the Earl of Snowdon, who gave a speech before the food was served. According to Tatler, he described the gown as Margaret's "very favourite dress of all" and shared sweet memories of his mum. Also there to see the gown was his wife the Countess of Snowdon, and Sarah's husband Daniel Chatto.

Princess Margaret's 21st birthday portrait. Image: PA

Princess Margaret was known to have a close relationship with Christian Dior, and wore a number of his pieces over the years. The display, which also features dresses worn by fellow muses Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Fonteyn, will the the UK's biggest-ever exhibition of the French couturier's work – and will even have a section dedicated to the designer's love of England. Excuse us while we book our tickets…

