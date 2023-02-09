The Queen's heartbreaking statement after death of Princess Margaret The monarch's younger sister passed away on 9 February 2002

Queen Elizabeth II and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, shared a close bond from childhood until Margaret's death.

The Queen shared a heartbreaking statement after Princess Margaret passed away aged 71 on 9 February 2002, and it feels all the more poignant now, given the monarch's death in September 2022.

Buckingham Palace said at the time: "The Queen, with great sadness, has asked for the following announcement to be made immediately.

"Her beloved sister, Princess Margaret, died peacefully in her sleep this morning at 6.30am, in The King Edward VII Hospital. Her children, Lord Linley and Lady Sarah Chatto, were at her side.

"Princess Margaret suffered a further stroke yesterday afternoon. She developed cardiac problems during the night and was taken from Kensington Palace to The King Edward VII Hospital at 2.30am. Lord Linley and Lady Sarah were with her, and The Queen was kept fully informed throughout the night.

Margaret and Elizabeth pictured in 1946

"Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and other members of the Royal Family are being informed."

King Charles, who was then, the Prince of Wales also paid tribute to his "darling aunt" in a moving TV interview the day after the announcement, saying at the time: "This is a terribly sad day for all my family, but particularly of course for the Queen, my mama, and my grandmother, the Queen Mother, and also for Princess Margaret's children, David and Sarah, and also my aunt's wonderful friends who, like all of us, miss her deeply."

Princess Margaret, the Queen Mother and the Queen in 2000

Margaret's passing came just three days after the 50th anniversary of her father King George VI's death. A private funeral service was held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for family and friends on 15 February 2002, with a state memorial service taking place at Westminster Abbey in April 2002.

Just seven weeks after the death of her younger sister, the Queen suffered further heartache when the Queen Mother passed away on 30 March 2002, aged 101.

