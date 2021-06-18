Kate Middleton enjoys coffee at Kensington Palace in the prettiest pastel dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in pastel blue as she enjoyed a day of engagements to mark the launch of The Royal Foundation Centre Centre for Early Childhood on Friday.

Kate chose to wear one of her go-to brands, L.K.Bennett, as she first visited the London School of Economics to speak to experts in the field, before having tea and coffee in the café at Kensington Palace with parents she's met over the years. How lovely is that?

She may have even been paying tribute to royal-favourite racing event Royal Ascot, since the 'Dee' dress comes from L.K.Bennett's Ascot collection, which has also been worn by the likes of Charlotte Hawkins and Amanda Holden.

WATCH: Kate sits on roundtable with leading academics and practitioners

The Duchess also wore some of her favourite jewellery with her outfit, adding her Astley Clarke Lapis Lazuli necklace and Halcyon Days bangle. She sweetly wore another piece from Princess Diana's jewellery collection again, too, in her stunning sapphire and diamond earrings.

Kate was pictured heading to the café at Kensington Palace

The royal announced her latest project on Friday morning, sharing a video in which she explained: "Working closely with others, the centre hopes to raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society."

She chose to wear her Ralph Lauren knitted tee for the short film, adding her Daniella Draper necklace that sweetly features her children's initials. Kate finished the look with her signature bouncy blow-dry and Freya Rose pearl drop earrings.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood stems from research which shows the first five years of childhood fundamentally shape adulthood, with social challenges such as addiction, violence, family breakdown, homelessness and mental health having their roots in the earliest years of life.

Kate carried a bold rainbow umbrella to brave the rain, which could have been a nod to Pride month

Early childhood causes form a huge part of Kate's public work, and she has campaigned for awareness and action around children's mental health, education and wellbeing for many years.

She added in Friday's video: "I've spoken to psychiatrists and neuroscientists, practicitioners, academics and parents alike - and what has become clear is that the best investment for our future health and happiness is in the first five years of life."

