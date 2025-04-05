Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate's strict rule she has to obey at public functions
Subscribe
Princess Kate's strict rule she has to obey at public functions
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023© Getty Images

Princess Kate's super strict rule she has to obey at public functions

The Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall and other royal ladies must adhere to these rules

Kate Thomas
Website Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Royal ladies must adhere to strict fashion rules during public appearances. Modest hemlines, light-coloured nail polish and demure necklines are all well-known standard protocols when it comes to dressing for high-profile engagements, but what about headwear?

We spoke to former royal butler and etiquette expert Grant Harrold, who served as personal butler to the then-Prince Charles at Highgrove for six years, for the lowdown on what is acceptable for Princess Kate, Zara Tindall, and other royal ladies to wear.

WATCH: Princess Kate's style evolution - how she became a fashion queen

He explained that for formal engagements, such as the Commonwealth Day Service held at Westminster Abbey last month, hats are a must.

Royal protocol dictates that hats must be worn from 6 am until 6 pm sharp. The rule is thought to date back to the 1850s when it was considered improper for upper-class and noble women to show their hair in public.

Grant clarified: "There was a rule that stated ladies could wear hats from the morning at 6 am until 6 pm. After this, they would wear tiaras if they were married. If they didn’t wear tiaras, this would mean they were single and looking to mingle. Royal women follow this old etiquette rule."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17, 2022© Getty Images
Princess Kate and other royal ladies must adhere to strict timings about wearing hats in public

"It does depend on the occasion, the late Queen used to wear hats all the time, and the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall wear them from time to time," he acknowledged. "On general visits, they tend not to wear them, but on more official occasions, they will."

Banned royal headpieces

There is another piece of headgear that is banned, despite what the royal ladies' preferences might be.

Princess Beatrice attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse© Getty Images
Fascinators are a big no no - Princess Beatrice manages to toe the line

"Whenever there is a royal event at Westminster Abbey or a ceremony, they will wear hats. It’s important to mention they don’t wear fascinators. Even at Ascot, fascinators aren’t encouraged," Grant said, speaking on behalf of Genting Casino.

Princess Beatrice often teases this race day rule by wearing expertly crafted oversized headbands that double up as hats.

Princess Kate's golden style rule

Kate Middleton attends the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service © Getty
The Princess of Wales pictured in red at the 2025 Commonwealth Day Service

Princess Kate follows another rule when attending important diplomatic occasions – but this one is unwritten.

Prince William's wife often tends to wear red at important and stately engagements. Case in point: her coat dress by Catherine Walker paired with a matching hat by Gina Foster on Commonwealth Day.

Colour expert, personal stylist and fashion commentator Marina Thomas explains this is something Kate's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, also did.

Kate Middleton wearing a white blazer and a navy blue hat, watches a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. © Getty Images
Every single item Princess Kate wears is masterfully thought out

"One reason Kate may be choosing to wear red is due to it symbolising courage, willpower and sacrifice," Marina told HELLO!.

"This symbolism dates back to the Spartans, Persians, and later the Romans, who all wore scarlet in battle.  Wearing red certainly portrays confidence and a willingness to be seen and noticed.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Listen: How Harry found out about Charles's health scare

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More