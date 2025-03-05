Princess Kate's pink John Lewis gingham blouse is back - yes to this revival

There are some royal outfits you just can't forget. Royal wedding dresses might seem the obvious choice, but for me, it's a sweet pink gingham blouse that Princess Kate wore back in 2022. Every spring since, I think how perfect Kate's Brora gingham top would be for these in-between weather days and despite it initially falling to the Kate effect - where it sold instantly - the fashion gods have praised us by bringing it back for 2025.

Let's roll back to 2022. We were treated to a super sweet behind the scenes video from the royals, featuring Kate and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with a baking session ahead of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Princess Kate wearing the Brora blouse back in 2022

Prince William's wife allowed cameras to show the inside of their family kitchen at Kensington Palace as the kids baked for their own Jubilee celebrations.

All eyes though - well mine at least - were on Kate's chic pink gingham top. Priced at £129, the Brora blouse was sold exclusively at John Lewis and promptly sold out, sparking a ton of furious royal fashion fans to try and find similar versions.

Well stop the search, because Brora and John Lewis have brought that much-wanted pink gingham blouse back for this year. Called the 'Gingham Ruffled Chelsea Collar Shirt', it's on sale for £129 / $205 and currently available in UK sizes 6 - 16.

Nailing off-duty chic in the way only Kate knows, she teamed it with her 'Favourite Cut' jeans from & Other Stories, which we tried on and LOVE - read my colleague Sophie's review of the high street jeans.

It's 100% cotton, ideal for warmer days as it's a breathable fabric, and comes slightly longer in length than you'd expect, which I like; great for tucking in or leaving loose without fear of it rising up and masquerading as a crop top.

The description suggests you wear with floaty skirts, but for me, it's an ideal denim companion, whether that be jeans, a denim skirt or even denim shorts in peak summer. I think a pair of white jeans and this blouse would be super for spring, and since it has the statement collar, you could throw a crew neck sweater or sleeveless knit over the top if it gets chilly - just pop the collar out.

There's a similar dress version available at Nobody's Child for £48 / $82. The long sleeve midi dress features the same gingham print with bow detailing and a large Peter Pan collar.

I love that Princess Kate chose pink gingham as a design to wear, as it reminds me of her late mother-in-law's pink gingham trousers. The shade of pink is so like Princess Diana's iconic gingham capri pants it's uncanny.